Marcus Samuelsson's Best Tips For Making The Most Of Your Holiday Leftovers

The holiday season is probably the most food-centric time of the year. While you could curate a fast food Thanksgiving dinner and just order Christmas dinner from restaurants, many Americans will opt to spend the various holidays cooking and preparing elaborate homemade meals, complete with all (and we mean all) the fixins' — from gravy and cranberry sauce to mashed potatoes and pies. And where there is a ton of food, there will always be a ton of leftovers.

Some consider leftovers as the best part about Thanksgiving and other holiday-season feasts, but a lot of folks look at a full fridge of leftovers and recoil. If you are in the latter camp, fear not. There's no better person to ask for recommendations on how to upgrade leftovers than restaurateur, chef, and food personality Marcus Samuelsson. The winner of multiple James Beard Awards, Samuelsson has made a career out of his uncanny ability to mesh different flavors and reimagine traditional dishes. This talent scores him airtime on numerous television shows — including "Chopped" and "Iron Chef" — as well as a collaboration with kitchenware brand OXO.

Samuelsson's new concept of "Nextovers" reinvents leftovers into something that tastes just as good (if not better) as when it was served the night before. And when it comes to foods of Thanksgiving and the festive season, we'll take all the help we can get. The Takeout asked Samuelsson for some exclusive tips for making the most of holiday leftovers.