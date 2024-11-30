Does California Olive Oil Have A Distinctive Flavor?
It may not be as famous as olive oil from Italy or Greece but don't sleep on California olive oil. The Sunshine State offers a robust array of olive oils that some American consumers say taste unique to the state. However, this likely has less to do with bottling some essence of California, and more to do with freshness.
California olive oil gets off on the right foot by enjoying olive-friendly weather. California has a Mediterranean climate similar to that of Italy or Spain – a country that produces more olive oil than anywhere else in the world. Although the Mediterranean rim is more famous for its olive oils, it is also quite far from the U.S.
A big part of why California olive oil tastes so fresh is that it has a much shorter journey from farm to table compared with even the finest imported Mediterranean oils. A great meal starts with fresh ingredients, and that includes an olive oil worth splurging on.
How regulations make California olive oil special
The California olive oil industry encompasses more than 400 olive farmers who collectively plant more than 75 varieties of olive every year. All of these olives are used to make olive oil. Accordingly, the flavor profile of Californian olive oils varies widely, while the freshness of regional production gives the taste an overall boost. But that's not the only thing that makes them so good.
According to California state law, any product labeled "California olive oil" must be completely made from olives grown in California. If the product claims to be from a specific region of California, at least 85% of the olives by weight must be grown there. And if the product specifies an estate, then all of the olives must come from that estate, which the olive producer must also own or control.
In effect, California olive oils are more likely to be single-origin, compared with the more common blended olive oils imported from Italy. Despite their popularity, products sold as Italian olive oils can be a mixture of olives from anywhere that are simply bottled in Italy and are not necessarily premium quality. In contrast, Californian regulations ensure that what you see is what you get.