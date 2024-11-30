Does California Olive Oil Have A Distinctive Flavor?

It may not be as famous as olive oil from Italy or Greece but don't sleep on California olive oil. The Sunshine State offers a robust array of olive oils that some American consumers say taste unique to the state. However, this likely has less to do with bottling some essence of California, and more to do with freshness.

California olive oil gets off on the right foot by enjoying olive-friendly weather. California has a Mediterranean climate similar to that of Italy or Spain – a country that produces more olive oil than anywhere else in the world. Although the Mediterranean rim is more famous for its olive oils, it is also quite far from the U.S.

A big part of why California olive oil tastes so fresh is that it has a much shorter journey from farm to table compared with even the finest imported Mediterranean oils. A great meal starts with fresh ingredients, and that includes an olive oil worth splurging on.