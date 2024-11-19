Your Favorite McDonald's Espresso Drinks Are Out Of Commission. Here's Why

If your morning routine involves stopping by McDonald's for an espresso-based drink, you may want to consider another fast food coffee for the next few weeks. The company has been alerted to a defect in the espresso machines supplied by Melitta, a coffee company based out of Germany. The problem involves faulty steam pressure in the CT8 machines, which could lead to a complete breakdown of the equipment. Melitta, in a statement, confirmed they are investigating the issue and working on a resolution. "We are investigating the two impacted machines. Our intent is to determine the root cause and provide a remediation plan that allows us to move forward," a company spokesperson explained (per Nation's Restaurant News).

The issue is significant enough that given the vast number of McDonald's locations nationwide, many franchises across the board are likely to be impacted. NRN confirmed that locations in Louisville, Kentucky are already affected. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the story, reported that some Chicago McDonalds were as well. The publication further reported that this could last up to three weeks.