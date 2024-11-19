Your Favorite McDonald's Espresso Drinks Are Out Of Commission. Here's Why
If your morning routine involves stopping by McDonald's for an espresso-based drink, you may want to consider another fast food coffee for the next few weeks. The company has been alerted to a defect in the espresso machines supplied by Melitta, a coffee company based out of Germany. The problem involves faulty steam pressure in the CT8 machines, which could lead to a complete breakdown of the equipment. Melitta, in a statement, confirmed they are investigating the issue and working on a resolution. "We are investigating the two impacted machines. Our intent is to determine the root cause and provide a remediation plan that allows us to move forward," a company spokesperson explained (per Nation's Restaurant News).
The issue is significant enough that given the vast number of McDonald's locations nationwide, many franchises across the board are likely to be impacted. NRN confirmed that locations in Louisville, Kentucky are already affected. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the story, reported that some Chicago McDonalds were as well. The publication further reported that this could last up to three weeks.
Here's what some McDonald's employees are saying on social media
According to a Reddit thread titled "(USA) True? McDonalds manager just told me all McD espresso machines will be down for next 21 days at all loc for investigation," users claiming to be McDonalds employees confirm the machines will be decommissioned for investigation and repair. "It's based on the type of machine! We got shown a video of it exploding out of nowhere on someone," one Redditor wrote. "We got a recall notice, but it's extremely hush hush. We're not getting any reason as why, but we're told to immediately stop using ours," another explained.
This comes as a shock as McDonald's just began its collaboration for holiday drinks with Doodles on Monday, leaving the drink selection limited. With select locations pulling its affordable espresso-based drinks ranging from iced lattes to americanos, it may be time to also consider its other offerings, such as the bubbly sodas or blended smoothies. So, while we usually have to deal with a broken McDonald's ice cream machine, we may also need to pay attention to the company's coffee makers — at least for the time being.