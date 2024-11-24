The 2 Ingredients That Make Ina Garten's Chocolate Banana Cream Pie Superior

Ina Garten has made a name for herself with her simple yet delicious recipes. She's the queen of knowing how to take a classic dish, and add one or two things that make it even better. This is exactly what we love about her twist on chocolate banana cream pie. An easy dessert, this pie is usually made by making a chocolate pudding, pouring it into a pie crust, letting it cool, and then topping it with bananas and whipped cream. While this sounds absolutely heavenly, the famous cook knows how to make the recipe even better: add Kahlúa and instant coffee to the chocolate pudding.

Garten starts by making a staple pudding with sugar, egg yolks, salt, milk, butter, cornstarch, and, of course, chocolate. But before pouring the mix into the pie crust, she adds a tablespoon of Kahlúa, a Mexican liqueur that is made with rum and brewed coffee. The liqueurs' deep flavor makes it perfect for many different desserts, especially ones that heavily feature chocolate, which pairs oh-so-well with coffee. But it seems like Garten doesn't shy away from double shots, so to intensify the effect, she also adds a teaspoon of instant coffee. If you're a coffee purist, we'd urge you to listen to her on this, since instant coffee is usually great for desserts because it adds flavor without watering the mixture down. You also won't be wasting your high-quality coffee in a recipe where it'll be overpowered.