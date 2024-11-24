The Fancy Snack That Only Needs Brie Cheese And Your Microwave
Looking for a new way to enjoy cheese? All you need is a few minutes, one ingredient, and your microwave. The task is simple: Take brie cheese, cut it into thin slices, and pop them in the microwave. You'll end up with crispy, cheesy chips that may just become your new favorite snack.
It seems unlikely, but anyone can turn a wheel of brie (yes, you can eat the rind) into delicious chips. All you need to do is cut your brie cheese into thin slices, stick them onto parchment paper, and microwave them for 1 to 2 minutes. When the timer stops, you'll have flavorful, puffy, cheese chips that are perfect for dipping.
Brie is a famously creamy cheese often used to make cheese sauce or grilled cheese sandwiches because of how easy it melts. But when it's put in a microwave for a short time, it puffs up slightly and crisps to create one-of-a-kind chips. It's a new and fun way to enjoy brie's smooth texture and buttery taste — and it's keto-friendly. You'll notice that the chips will brown slightly, after which you can season them with your favorite topping of choice.
What can you eat with your brie chips?
As you can see, you can cook almost anything in the microwave, including pasta, steak, and now brie chips. You can even cook salmon in the microwave. Once you've got a plate of brie cheese chips that are microwaved and ready to go, the question becomes what do you eat them with?
Fortunately, brie goes well with just about anything, so the sky is the limit. It pairs well with meats like prosciutto and salami, where the saltiness of the meats combines well with the creaminess of the cheese. It also pairs with fruit, so chutney is a natural choice. The mild flavor of the cheese allows fruit (such as pears, mangoes, or figs) to really shine. It's a great way to make use of homemade chutney.
Even if you'd like to enjoy the taste and the crunch of the brie chips by themselves, this tasty snack offers endless options. While making brie chips is fun and easy, it's just the tip of the iceberg. Your new favorite snack can be a blank canvas that unlocks a delicious spectrum of news flavors.