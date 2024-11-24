The Fancy Snack That Only Needs Brie Cheese And Your Microwave

Looking for a new way to enjoy cheese? All you need is a few minutes, one ingredient, and your microwave. The task is simple: Take brie cheese, cut it into thin slices, and pop them in the microwave. You'll end up with crispy, cheesy chips that may just become your new favorite snack.

It seems unlikely, but anyone can turn a wheel of brie (yes, you can eat the rind) into delicious chips. All you need to do is cut your brie cheese into thin slices, stick them onto parchment paper, and microwave them for 1 to 2 minutes. When the timer stops, you'll have flavorful, puffy, cheese chips that are perfect for dipping.

Brie is a famously creamy cheese often used to make cheese sauce or grilled cheese sandwiches because of how easy it melts. But when it's put in a microwave for a short time, it puffs up slightly and crisps to create one-of-a-kind chips. It's a new and fun way to enjoy brie's smooth texture and buttery taste — and it's keto-friendly. You'll notice that the chips will brown slightly, after which you can season them with your favorite topping of choice.