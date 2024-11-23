Here's How To Season Your Brand New Wok

If you're like me, then the first time you heard about seasoning a wok, you thought it was an opportunity to make a trip to the cupboard and grab some of your favorite aromatic bagged spices and get to work. Seemed strange, but I thought it was some fancy technique that would somehow impart flavor to the food. Turns out, seasoning your brand new wok has nothing to do with dried herbs and spices... even if that's how it sounds!

Seasoning is non-negotiable; failure to do so will leave you with a mess of ingredients vehemently refusing to let go of the surface of the wok. Nothing is more frustrating than a sticky wok that leaves you searching the internet for ways to get burnt food off the bottom of the pan. It just makes cooking and even cleanup, for that matter, more difficult.

So yeah, seasoning your wok is a must because it protects it from rust and creates a natural, non-stick layer that makes cooking a breeze. The process may sound involved, but it's surprisingly simple and makes a massive difference in how your food turns out. I bought mine in the hope of creating the perfect fried rice and the process was so much easier after creating the non-stick surface. If you're excited about your brand new wok and want to hit the ground running when you go to cook all of your favorite recipes, let me walk you through the steps on how to season it the correct way.