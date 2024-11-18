Here's How To Properly Thicken Up Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo sauce is a cheesy, creamy delight to slather onto your favorite pasta. And like all things pasta, fresh is best when it comes to Alfredo sauce. But if your cooked sauce is coming out thin, adding viscosity can seem tricky with so few ingredients in the sauce in the first place. Luckily, the best way to thicken up this cheese sauce is simple: add more cheese.

The virtue of thickening up an Alfredo by adding more cheese is, in a sense, obvious. Alfredo sauce has few ingredients — often just cream, butter, garlic, and a lot of cheese. Since the sauce is already overwhelmingly cheese, adding even more freshly grated cheese at the end won't ruin the flavor. If anything, it will improve it.

Adding more cheese is definitely the best and most delicious way to add body to a loose Alfredo sauce. But if you're either out of parmesan or too concerned with the calorie count of your buttered cheese sauce, there are other ways to thicken it up too.