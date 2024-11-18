The Bread Swap That Gives You A Fall-Inspired Grilled Cheese

Breads, roughly speaking, canbe said to fall into two different categories: quick and yeast. The latter type of bread is typically used for sandwiches since yeast breads are sturdier, less crumbly, and won't fall apart when you pile on the fillings. While most pumpkin breads are quick breads with a texture similar to muffins, it's possible to make pumpkin-flavored sandwich bread by stirring pumpkin puree into the dough. Once you've baked your pumpkin bread (pumpkin pie spice is optional), it can turn plain old grilled cheese into a seasonally appropriate sandwich.

What kind of cheeses work with pumpkin bread? Just about any melty ones, depending on your tastebuds. Sharp cheddar can help offset the sweetness of the pumpkin, while mild Monterey jack or mozzarella would allow the pumpkin flavor to take center place. Nutty gruyère also makes a perfect pumpkin partner, which is why we picked it for our cheese-stuffed roasted pumpkin recipe.

A few well-chosen add-ons can also help to enhance your pumpkin grilled cheese. Pepper jack sprinkled with pepitas would make a tasty southwestern-style sandwich. Or you could pile pumpkin bread with leftover turkey and cranberry sauce and add a layer of melted gouda for post-Thanksgiving snacking purposes. If you really wanted to get cute with your sandwiches, you could even shape them with fall-themed cookie cutters.