The Unexpected Kitchen Tool That Makes Leftover French Fries Crispy Again

It's difficult to find fault with any kind of french fries. They're crispy, crunchy, salty, and delicious — so much so that you can turn just about anything into fries, including fruits and veggies. If french fries are a regular side dish in your cooking rotation at home, a waffle iron is the perfect tool for turning your soggy leftover fries into fresh, crispy spuds again.

Your waffle iron might be tucked away on a shelf, pulled out only for big weekend family breakfasts. But it's not just for breakfast anymore and it can make your leftover spuds extraordinary. Since a waffle iron generates an intense amount of heat, it revives your cold, leftover fries back to the crisp, crave-worthy side dish you know and love them to be while also transforming them into something new.

All you need to do is spray your waffle iron with oil and cook your fries to your desired crispiness (about 10-15 minutes). By using a waffle iron as your vessel of choice, you can transform soggy, cold fries into a crisp, waffle-patterned potato dish that's crispy with deep pockets that are perfect for scooping up ketchup, mayo, or other condiments of choice. (We think the way you dip your fries says a lot about your personality.)