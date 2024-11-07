Taco Bell Is Adding A Fast Food Staple To Its Menu And It Feels Wrong

While little is known about the upcoming menu item, the leaked promotional image does imply that both Bell Sauce and the brand-new Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce will be the two options available at the chain to dip your nuggets in. While the latter is pretty self-explanatory, the vaguely-named Bell Sauce is believed to be Taco Bell's very own version of Chick-fil-A sauce; making it a perfect option to pair with the crispy chicken nuggets.

Speculation regarding the Taco Bell crispy chicken nuggets has been rampant all year, with the item being tested briefly at select locations earlier in the year. However, the menu item now getting a nationwide release date has made it so the intrigue regarding the popular chain's take on the fast food classic is at an all-time high.

Although chicken nuggets don't seem particularly compatible with Taco Bell's typical menu items, the company's take on french fries (the fan-favorite nacho fries) proved naysayers with that same criticism wrong once upon a time, as well. So, when Taco Bell's crispy chicken nuggets arrive later this year, we'll just have to see if all the hype and anticipation has been worth it regarding the brand-new menu item.