All You Need Is Boiling Water To Remove Salmon Skin In An Instant

When it comes to salmon, preferences vary — some love crunchy skin, others prefer the tender fish without the scales, and some wonder if salmon skin is even edible. If you love juicy fish but still enjoy that crispy skin as a side treat, there's a straightforward solution to eliminate the mess often associated with skin removal. The common problem of fish scales getting stuck to the roof of your mouth or in between your teeth can be easily resolved with one ingredient — water. By pouring boiling water over your salmon, you can effortlessly remove the skin while preserving the meat of the fish.

To start, place the salmon skin-side up on a tray, ideally positioned over a dish. Next, take a kettle or pot of boiling water and pour it gently over the salmon's skin. Allow the fish to rest for about a minute after pouring. This brief pause is crucial to loosen everything up.

Once rested, use a napkin, fork, or even a spatula to slowly peel the skin. For an even removal, hold down one side with a fork or your hand — be cautious of the heat. If any gray flesh remains, don't worry; a quick scrape or two with a knife can tidy things up. This simple method leaves you with perfectly skin-free salmon, ready to cook in whatever way you prefer — baked, grilled, or steamed.