What Exactly Are Salvage Grocery Stores?

If you're looking for lower prices on common grocery staples — which, who isn't these days — and if you've never heard of a salvage grocery store, it may become your new favorite go-to for grocery savings. Salvage grocery stores, sometimes referred to as outlet grocery stores, are non-chain establishments across the U.S. that sell items you would normally find in mainstream grocery stores except at a deep discount, sometimes priced at more than 50% off the original retail value. The reason behind these bargain grocery stores is due to minor problem occurring among items and the desire to not only save the products but to also provide savings to consumers who don't mind a few flaws.

The less-than-perfect products within a salvage grocery store come from regular grocery stores, manufacturers and distributors because the products having encountered some sort of inconsistency that deems them unsellable under quality retail grocery standards. Issues with items can include: dented canned goods, torn or missing labels, packaging errors, imperfect produce, passed or nearing sell-by and expiration dates. Rather than these items being automatically discarded, they're sent to reclamation warehouses where they'll either be donated to food banks, or sold as inventory to salvage grocers. The products are then granted a second chance on a shelf for consumer purchase, while at the same time reducing chances of food waste.