Transform McDonald's Ice Cream Cones Into A Giant, McFlurry-Style Treat

This trend has gained momentum, as many customers find that they can enjoy a giant, personalized, kitchen sink type of treat at a fraction of the cost. A McDonald's vanilla cone typically costs around $1, while a McFlurry is closer to $4 in some markets and the toppings and additions range from $0.39 to $0.99. With this hack, you get more bang for your buck by ordering a cone and extra toppings to mix up your own creation while buying a few cones and some additional mix-ins lets you create a massive, shareable dessert for much less than a round of McFlurries.

For even more variety, you can also try this hack at home! If you'd rather skip the drive-through, start by making a quick no-churn vanilla ice cream and personalize it with toppings like peanut butter cups, crushed Oreos, or caramel sauce. This approach gives you endless freedom to create your ideal McFlurry-inspired dessert. Social media users have also raved on similar videos about adding everything from popcorn to caramel chocolate chips, making each treat unique and totally customizable.

The best part of this treat is that you're in charge of both flavor and portion size! Buy more ice cream and mix-ins for a crowd or order a single cone and a chocolate chip cookie for a simple McFlurry-like dessert. This hack also ensures that if your McDonald's location has run out of McFlurries, the machine is still inexplicably broken, or you just want to save money, you can still get dessert.