Transform McDonald's Ice Cream Cones Into A Giant, McFlurry-Style Treat
Everyone loves a sweet McDonald's treat, whether it's a classic ice cream (which is actually reduced-fat), an apple or strawberry pie, or the ever-popular and elusive McFlurry with all its delicious toppings mixed in, but there's an elevated and delicious version of these treats that makes the cone into a McFlurry-style indulgence without even leaving the drive through. Thanks to awesome TikTok hacks (and legislation that will hopefully keep the ice cream machine from always being broken), McDonald's customers are now transforming simple ice cream cones into something far more decadent and perfect for any sunny day.
Inspired by a trending video from user @myjanebrain, people are ordering cones in a way that makes them feel like they've hacked the machine itself. All it requires is a vanilla ice cream cone (or several if you're making a batch of DIY McFlurries with your friends), a large container, spoon(s), and mix-ins you can purchase from the restaurant's dessert menu (like chocolate or caramel sauce, chocolate chip cookies, or apple pies). It's a simple hack — just put everything into the bowl and crush it up with a spoon until it has a McFlurry texture — leaving us to wonder why we didn't come up with it.
@myjanebrain
The McDonald's ice cream hack that's breaking the internet 😮
How to build your McFlurry-style cone treat
This trend has gained momentum, as many customers find that they can enjoy a giant, personalized, kitchen sink type of treat at a fraction of the cost. A McDonald's vanilla cone typically costs around $1, while a McFlurry is closer to $4 in some markets and the toppings and additions range from $0.39 to $0.99. With this hack, you get more bang for your buck by ordering a cone and extra toppings to mix up your own creation while buying a few cones and some additional mix-ins lets you create a massive, shareable dessert for much less than a round of McFlurries.
For even more variety, you can also try this hack at home! If you'd rather skip the drive-through, start by making a quick no-churn vanilla ice cream and personalize it with toppings like peanut butter cups, crushed Oreos, or caramel sauce. This approach gives you endless freedom to create your ideal McFlurry-inspired dessert. Social media users have also raved on similar videos about adding everything from popcorn to caramel chocolate chips, making each treat unique and totally customizable.
The best part of this treat is that you're in charge of both flavor and portion size! Buy more ice cream and mix-ins for a crowd or order a single cone and a chocolate chip cookie for a simple McFlurry-like dessert. This hack also ensures that if your McDonald's location has run out of McFlurries, the machine is still inexplicably broken, or you just want to save money, you can still get dessert.