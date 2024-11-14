Does The Bag Sealing Straw Hack Really Work?

We just had a party, which left three open bags of chips of various brands, sizes, and materials to volunteer for this trial. Two types of straws were available: large milkshake straws and smaller bendy straws. Immediately, it was obvious that the bendy straw would not work on the party-size bags, so only the milkshake straws were used for two of the three chip bags.

Following the steps found on Facebook and YouTube, we first cut one of the straws in half lengthwise, leaving it in one piece. Then, we took an intact straw of the same size and placed it at the top of an open chip bag laid flat. Next, we rolled the lip of the bag around the straw and kept rolling until the bag wrapped around the straw a few times. Now is when the cut straw comes into play. We took the cut straw and slid it across the top of the bag, which was wrapped around the first straw. This creates a lock at the top of the bag — or, at least, it should.

Full disclosure: this writer is an uncoordinated human. Whether it's because I'm left-handed is up for debate, but my fine motor skills aren't the best. So, while the viral videos of the bag hack make this process look like a breeze, it took several attempts over here to successfully attach the straws to the first bag. This bag, from a Japanese company, is made of a slick, almost metallic material, and chip grease only made it more slippery. Once the straws were correctly in place, the final test was to see if they would hold, so the bag was flipped upside down and lightly shaken. It didn't take long before the chips spilled out onto our dining table. So, for this bag, we retreated to the security and familiarity of those OXO chip clips.