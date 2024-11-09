Whatever Happened To The Burger Queen Fast Food Chain?

The Golden Arches and the home of the mighty Whopper have a storied history in the fast food world dating back to the mid-1950s. But as with most things in history, people often overlook the queen.

There was once a chain of fast food restaurants called Burger Queen that got its start in Florida, expanded to Kentucky, and eventually went global. However, a series of business deals, trademark issues, and some cultural sensitivity led to Burger Queen losing her crown to become Druther's in the United States and Huckleberry's across the pond. Eventually the chain of Druther's restaurants was bought out by Dairy Queen and the majority of Druther's locations were converted into Dairy Queens. (How Dairy Queen burgers compare to Druther's remains a mystery.)

While Burger Queen's official reign only lasted from 1956 to 1980, the brand's legacy of burgers, shakes, fish dinners, and self-service salad bars lived on under multiple banners until 1990. As of today, only one independent Druther's restaurant still stands in Kentucky.