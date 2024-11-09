Oscar Mayer, Of All Companies, Had A Dating App

These days, creating dating apps meant to suit the needs of a particular demographic is not a new concept. From the Green Singles Dating website for vegans to the app dedicated to helping connect people who experience digestive health problems, there are a number of niche sites out there. Not all of the dating apps and sites stick around for the long run though, including the bacon-themed dating app released by Oscar Mayer. Known as "Sizzl," this app would suddenly have people all over the United States feeling more interested in the well-known brand.

Back in 2015, Oscar Mayer was making headlines with its unique take on dating preferences. Bacon-themed questions would lead you through a profile-building setup that showed others exactly how you preferred the meat, matching you with people whose preferences aligned. In a press release, Oscar Mayer marketing director Eric Dahmer stated that the company was "thrilled to give our true bacon lovers the chance to find each other and potentially meet their soulmates, in life and in bacon." Though this marketing stunt wasn't meant to last, it worked well. Gimmicky as it was, even tech-based sites took the time to analyze the technology being used to run the app.