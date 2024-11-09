Oscar Mayer, Of All Companies, Had A Dating App
These days, creating dating apps meant to suit the needs of a particular demographic is not a new concept. From the Green Singles Dating website for vegans to the app dedicated to helping connect people who experience digestive health problems, there are a number of niche sites out there. Not all of the dating apps and sites stick around for the long run though, including the bacon-themed dating app released by Oscar Mayer. Known as "Sizzl," this app would suddenly have people all over the United States feeling more interested in the well-known brand.
Back in 2015, Oscar Mayer was making headlines with its unique take on dating preferences. Bacon-themed questions would lead you through a profile-building setup that showed others exactly how you preferred the meat, matching you with people whose preferences aligned. In a press release, Oscar Mayer marketing director Eric Dahmer stated that the company was "thrilled to give our true bacon lovers the chance to find each other and potentially meet their soulmates, in life and in bacon." Though this marketing stunt wasn't meant to last, it worked well. Gimmicky as it was, even tech-based sites took the time to analyze the technology being used to run the app.
Bacon is serious business for Oscar Mayer
Bacon is more than just a key part of the American breakfast and is the kind of food that is often the subject of many debates. From how crispy each bite of bacon should be to pan frying versus baking, people who love the food always seem to be in the mood to discuss specifics. Getting the hard questions out of the way first, Sizzl operated under the assumption that people's bacon preferences might be able to lead to a deeper understanding of their personality.
After completing the questionnaire, users were taken to an interface reminiscent of Tinder due to the swipe method — but still unique enough to stand out. Instead of super liking someone, you could "Sizzl" them by holding a button down. The longer you held the button down, the more you liked that individual. That method must have been awkward for people who don't enjoy cooking extra-crispy bacon.
Even though this app will likely not be brought back, some of us remember this era of social media fondly every time we prepare a recipe that requires bacon.