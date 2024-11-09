No, Marco Polo Didn't Bring Pasta To Italy From China

In the 13th century, the Venetian merchant Marco Polo followed the Silk Road on his extensive travels through Asia. He brought back with him tales of adventures, the concept of paper money, and descriptions of coal. But he did not bring the one thing we give him most credit for: Pasta. Common lore has convinced us that the famous traveler introduced noodles to Italy after encountering the food in China. In fact, Italians were probably already quite familiar with pasta. The misconception seems to come from a passage in his famous book, "The Travels of Marco Polo," in which he describes a pasta tree. Food historians now believe this reference proves that pasta was already a well-known ingredient and that the Italian was merely describing something unfamiliar in terms that his compatriots would understand.

If historians are so convinced that the Marco Polo story is nothing but a myth, it's because there's ample evidence of pasta existing in Italy long before the merchant was even born. But how did the country's signature food arrive in its territory? The answer is more complicated than you'd think.