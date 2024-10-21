Use Butter Chicken For Inspiration In Your Next Pasta Dish

If you're struggling with the Sisyphean task of what to make for dinner tonight, pasta's always a safe bet. But the thing is, it doesn't always have to be a spaghetti and meatball affair. Pasta's one of the easiest dishes to experiment with, and that's why turning it into a fusion dinner is a simple but easy way to switch things up. And one suggestion I've got for you involves the classic Indian takeout dish, butter chicken; traditionally known as murgh makhani.

If you've never had it, butter chicken is a chicken curry dish made with a spiced tomato sauce. It's rich and silky due to the addition of butter and cream, and it's one of my absolute favorite things to order for Indian takeout. Butter chicken is typically not too spicy, if at all. And because that creamy tomato sauce is such a big highlight of the dish (seriously, it's worth its weight in gold), it makes for a good candidate to toss pasta in. You typically eat it with a carb-based side like naan or rice, which the pasta then takes the role of.