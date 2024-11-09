What Are Those Gas Station BuzzBallz Actually Made Of?
If you've ever browsed the canned cocktail section at the gas station, chances are you've come across BuzzBallz — those colorful, spherical cans which may have piqued your interest, either for their diverse selection of flavors or their astoundingly high percentages of alcohol (15% ABV) for such a miniature size. Typically enjoyed at parties, beach days, and nights out with friends, there are two types of BuzzBallz — BuzzBallz Cocktails and BuzzBallz Chillers. They offer 24 different flavors, such as Horchata, Espresso Martini, and Tequila 'Rita. But what's actually inside these vibrant little containers?
To get a better understanding of the pre-mixed alcoholic beverage, let's take it back to the early 2000s when BuzzBallz were first established, by a high school teacher of all people. Merrilee Kick felt inspired to create the now-favored beverage while grading papers by her pool. She believed the idea of sipping a cocktail from a plastic container as opposed to a fragile glass one could be a successful concept. Kick incorporated its distinct spherical shape from a glass votive she purchased in Sweden, and after a year of extensive research and hard work, she launched the company, shipping her very first BuzzBallz order in the summer of 2010. Now, over a decade later, the $1 billion company has come a long way, being sold in every state of the U.S. and 24 countries.
Maybe BuzzBallz are your go-to pregame cocktail because of their affordable prices, being as low as $4 a pop, or you strictly stay away from them because of their seemingly hangover-prone appearance. If you're curious to know whether these drinks make a tasty, budget-friendly cocktail, or if their low price speaks for itself, here's a look inside what exactly BuzzBalls are made of and what they taste like.
What are BuzzBallz made up of?
BuzzBallz Cocktails contain a spirit base, like vodka, tequila, or rum, while BuzzBallz Chillers use an orange-wine base. Both types are made with 100% juices and creams and are gluten-free and kosher certified, according to the official BuzzBallz website. They're known for offering a bold, fruity taste to help mask the high level of alcohol content, making them easy to sip (but don't forget how strong they are). Each specific flavor tastes different from the next, as they're tailored to mimic popular cocktails and offer something for everyone.
While you won't be able to find a detailed list of each flavor's nutritional facts on the BuzzBallz container (gotta buy a boxed pack for that), you can locate the level of calories, carbs, sugar, etcetera on the BuzzBallz FAQ page. While some flavors consist of natural fruit juice, other flavors, like the Choc Tease and Hazelnut Latte are made with real cream.
With over $400 million in sales revenue since 2018, it's safe to say that the easy-to-love canned cocktail offers impressive taste and quality for its cheap price, making it one of the most popular and versatile pre-mixed alcoholic beverages for any occasion. But brace yourself — just like any alcoholic beverage, one too many BuzzBallz in one night is sure to result in a head-pounding hangover the next day which may forever alter your association with the drink. But if you're looking for a fun and sweet cocktail to enjoy at a low cost, BuzzBallz won't disappoint you.