What Are Those Gas Station BuzzBallz Actually Made Of?

If you've ever browsed the canned cocktail section at the gas station, chances are you've come across BuzzBallz — those colorful, spherical cans which may have piqued your interest, either for their diverse selection of flavors or their astoundingly high percentages of alcohol (15% ABV) for such a miniature size. Typically enjoyed at parties, beach days, and nights out with friends, there are two types of BuzzBallz — BuzzBallz Cocktails and BuzzBallz Chillers. They offer 24 different flavors, such as Horchata, Espresso Martini, and Tequila 'Rita. But what's actually inside these vibrant little containers?

To get a better understanding of the pre-mixed alcoholic beverage, let's take it back to the early 2000s when BuzzBallz were first established, by a high school teacher of all people. Merrilee Kick felt inspired to create the now-favored beverage while grading papers by her pool. She believed the idea of sipping a cocktail from a plastic container as opposed to a fragile glass one could be a successful concept. Kick incorporated its distinct spherical shape from a glass votive she purchased in Sweden, and after a year of extensive research and hard work, she launched the company, shipping her very first BuzzBallz order in the summer of 2010. Now, over a decade later, the $1 billion company has come a long way, being sold in every state of the U.S. and 24 countries.

Maybe BuzzBallz are your go-to pregame cocktail because of their affordable prices, being as low as $4 a pop, or you strictly stay away from them because of their seemingly hangover-prone appearance. If you're curious to know whether these drinks make a tasty, budget-friendly cocktail, or if their low price speaks for itself, here's a look inside what exactly BuzzBalls are made of and what they taste like.