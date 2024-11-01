Arby's Quietly Added A New Permanent Item To Its Menu
Despite the fanfare a lot of new fast food items get, sometimes a few announcements slip through the cracks. Arby's has quietly slipped a new permanent category of food on its menu and many haven't noticed, to be sold alongside its flagship roast beef sandwiches: burgers. While the concept of burgers at Arby's isn't new, the fast food giant had adopted a sort of Taco Bell Nacho Fries-esque maneuver with it by offering them regularly as limited-time items, only to remove them periodically.
The rumor of the permanent addition had been rumbling on Reddit for months now. We reached out to an Arby's representative to finally confirm whether or not the news is true, and we're now able to put our curiosity to rest. A rep for the company told us via email, "When Arby's introduced its first-ever burger for a limited time in 2022, fans went wild and asked for more. Arby's answered the call and added three premium burgers to the menu permanently."
What are the three burgers on Arby's permanent menu now?
The three permanent Arby's burgers are the Deluxe, the Big Cheesy Bacon, and the BBQ Bacon. The Deluxe has a classic build of Arby's burger patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a secret sauce. The Big Cheesy Bacon Burger, which is a returning favorite, has both American and Swiss cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and a secret sauce. And finally, the BBQ Bacon burger is new, featuring American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce.
We, the Takeout crew have been previously happy with some of the previous Wagyu iterations of the Arby's burger, though the three-meat Big Game Burger from last year did have its shortcomings. Apparently there's enough demand for those burgers to keep them on full-time, however, so you won't have to watch them come and go again if you're a fan. Now if Arby's could only bring the Potato Cakes back permanently, I think you'd hear even happier chatter.