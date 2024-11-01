Arby's Quietly Added A New Permanent Item To Its Menu

Despite the fanfare a lot of new fast food items get, sometimes a few announcements slip through the cracks. Arby's has quietly slipped a new permanent category of food on its menu and many haven't noticed, to be sold alongside its flagship roast beef sandwiches: burgers. While the concept of burgers at Arby's isn't new, the fast food giant had adopted a sort of Taco Bell Nacho Fries-esque maneuver with it by offering them regularly as limited-time items, only to remove them periodically.

The rumor of the permanent addition had been rumbling on Reddit for months now. We reached out to an Arby's representative to finally confirm whether or not the news is true, and we're now able to put our curiosity to rest. A rep for the company told us via email, "When Arby's introduced its first-ever burger for a limited time in 2022, fans went wild and asked for more. Arby's answered the call and added three premium burgers to the menu permanently."