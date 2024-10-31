Arby's New Fall Sandwich Will Make You Gobble And Wobble

We've reached that rare part of the calendar where Halloween is finally shown the door; for four weeks before the winter holidays rush in, Thanksgiving briefly takes center stage. It's time to focus our minds and stomachs on the mammoth eating tasks that lie ahead. While we try to figure out what unexpected side dishes may hit our tables, Arby's is serving up some turkey sandwiches that they hope customers will gobble up during November. The chain has been serving up deep-fried turkey sandwiches since 2017. This year, Arby's is introducing the Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler as an alternative to the returning Deep Fried Turkey Club. In a press release, Arby's chief marketing officer notes, "This year, we invite fans to celebrate the season safely, without compromising on quality, by leaving the frying to the meat experts and enjoying juicy, flavorful Deep Fried Turkey at Arby's instead!"

So, is the new Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler something we should be giving Arby's thanks for, or is more like a "deep" fake of a good sandwich. The Takeout headed to our nearest location to find out where the truth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, Thanksgiving-ness, and overall lovability.