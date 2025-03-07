Yes, McDonald's Can Be Paired With Wine

Lexi Stephens offered a few words of advice when it comes to picking the right wine to accompany your Golden Arches takeout (since you probably can't drink wine on-premises). "Evaluate the food's acidity, flavor intensity, and spice level," she said, adding "Flavor intensities should be matched so the wine doesn't overpower the food and vice versa." She also noted that more acidic wines go better with fatty foods, while sweeter (or at least off-dry) wines should be paired with spicy foods for a less intense alcohol burn.

When we asked for specific suggestions, Stephens recommended drinking sparkling wine with both fries and McNuggets, admitting if she had but one menu item to pick, "I would definitely choose fries and pair them with champagne." Big Macs, she feels, are better suited to chillable light-bodied red wines such as grenache or gamay, explaining: "The acidity will work against the fatty burger and it won't overpower the dish." As for the Egg McMuffin, she said this would be best with either prosecco or rosé, describing these wines as perfect for brunch. She also thinks a dessert wine would pair nicely with the baked apple pie, with her pick being a late-harvest one. Her feeling is that the sugary pie might make a drier wine taste bitter in contrast.