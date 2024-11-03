It's Time To Brighten Up Your Mayo With This Fresh Herb

Mayo can often feel like the boring sidekick to your sandwiches and wraps. Sure, you might occasionally reach for mustard or indulge in a chipotle aioli from the sauce aisle, but why not elevate your mayo game without spending much? The answer lies right in your garden — basil. This vibrant herb adds a peppery kick that perfectly complements the tangy richness of mayo, infusing your dishes with a delightful Italian twist.

Creating your basil mayo requires little time and even less effort. Mix together garlic, fresh basil, mayo, lemon juice, and a dash of lemon zest for an extra zing. While the basil to mayo ratio is 1-to-1, you can always experiment with your proportions. You can use a food processor for an even blend, or toss everything into a bowl — whatever suits your style. Pro tip: whip it up in the container you plan to store it in. Less mess means more time to savor your delicious mix! Whether you're a mayo aficionado or a reluctant spreader, basil mayo is a game changer that transforms ordinary dishes into culinary delights.