It's Time To Brighten Up Your Mayo With This Fresh Herb

Mayo can often feel like the boring sidekick to your sandwiches and wraps. Sure, you might occasionally reach for mustard or indulge in a chipotle aioli from the sauce aisle, but why not elevate your mayo game without spending much? The answer lies right in your garden — basil. This vibrant herb adds a peppery kick that perfectly complements the tangy richness of mayo, infusing your dishes with a delightful Italian twist.

Creating your basil mayo requires little time and even less effort. Mix together garlic, fresh basil, mayo, lemon juice, and a dash of lemon zest for an extra zing. While the basil to mayo ratio is 1-to-1, you can always experiment with your proportions. You can use a food processor for an even blend, or toss everything into a bowl — whatever suits your style. Pro tip: whip it up in the container you plan to store it in. Less mess means more time to savor your delicious mix! Whether you're a mayo aficionado or a reluctant spreader, basil mayo is a game changer that transforms ordinary dishes into culinary delights.

Add a little green to your routine

A hand trimming a basil plant with scissors Elena Noviello/Getty Images

Basil mayo leads the simplest sandwich to new heights, adding zest to your favorite classics. Picture a gooey grilled cheese — brush this flavorful blend on the inside and outside of the bread, letting it melt into each layer for an unforgettable bite. Ever tried mayo in mashed potatoes? It brings a creamy texture that, when paired with basil, balances the starchiness of potatoes and the tang of mayo, creating a dish that drips with flavor. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, basil mayo can elevate any meal, serving as a zesty dip or a key ingredient to upgrade the condiments in your fridge.

Regardless of whether you snag basil from the grocery store, pluck it fresh from your garden, or nurture a potted plant in your kitchen. It's an herb worth keeping on hand. Basil is extremely easy to take care of — just sunshine and water, plus a little trim now and then. So, keep your basil within reach — snip a few leaves, pluck a few stems — and create this captivating condiment.

