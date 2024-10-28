What Is That Odd Orange Paste On Raw Shrimp?

If you opt to buy your shrimp whole, meaning it's still got its head attached and is still in its shell, you might find that a rare few come with appears to be an orange substance beneath their bellies. That, my friends, is the shrimp's roe (or eggs), and it comes from wild-caught female shrimp. The roe's hue can vary in color from yellow, amber, to bright orange, and some of these reliably delicious crustaceans can even carry bright blue eggs. But you won't find the eggs on shrimp year-round; this is a phenomenon that happens only when the shrimp are caught during spawning season.

Spawning season windows widely vary, so depending on the type you're buying and where you're located, wild shrimp can carry eggs during different parts of the year. This does beg one big question, however, and I know you're all wondering about this now: Is shrimp roe edible? The answer is yes, but only under certain conditions.