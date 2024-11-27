Can You Shop At Costco On Thanksgiving 2024?

There's some slightly better news if you don't feel like putting together a huge, fussy Thanksgiving, but this does take a touch of prior planning. Costco has historically sold Thanksgiving meal kits, including turkey, ham, and beef, so if you end up going a few days earlier (good luck!), you'll likely be able to get something convenient. Reddit users on the r/Costco Subreddit have given positive reviews to the kits, including in regards to the price.

The packages have included simple items like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. One user noted that they supplemented their kit with a few extra side dishes, like sweet potatoes and dinner rolls, which is a handy idea considering you're saving time on all that other prep work. They even reported that their sous vide method of cooking the turkey turned out well, which is a bonus side note.

Of course, other retailers will inevitably offer Thanksgiving kits at fair prices as well, since that's been a running annual tradition for a while now. So day-of emergency shopping at Costco is a no-go for you, but if you're pushing it all the way to the night before, just know that Costco has some Thanksgiving-specific options that will save you a metric ton of work.