Can You Shop At Costco On Thanksgiving 2024?
Out of all of the emergency grocery store destinations you might want to hit up on Thanksgiving, I'm sad to report to you that Costco won't be open on the holiday. That's bound to disappoint those of you experiencing Thanksgiving disasters who just need something, anything, to feed a crowd with, should the worst-case turkey scenario happen. Costco is a place we can rely on most of the year, but the company's website states that it's only closed seven days per year in total.
The days that the warehouse club is closed other than Thanksgiving include New Year's day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas day. So no emergency $9.95 large Costco food court pizzas, bulk packaged, or ready-to-cook items from the deli will be available on those holidays. That means you'll have to sift through your local grocery store chains to see what's still open — but it's always best to check their operating hours, which might be modified due to Thanksgiving. Essential grocery store employees need to celebrate their holidays too.
Costco has historically sold meal kits for Thanksgiving
There's some slightly better news if you don't feel like putting together a huge, fussy Thanksgiving, but this does take a touch of prior planning. Costco has historically sold Thanksgiving meal kits, including turkey, ham, and beef, so if you end up going a few days earlier (good luck!), you'll likely be able to get something convenient. Reddit users on the r/Costco Subreddit have given positive reviews to the kits, including in regards to the price.
The packages have included simple items like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. One user noted that they supplemented their kit with a few extra side dishes, like sweet potatoes and dinner rolls, which is a handy idea considering you're saving time on all that other prep work. They even reported that their sous vide method of cooking the turkey turned out well, which is a bonus side note.
Of course, other retailers will inevitably offer Thanksgiving kits at fair prices as well, since that's been a running annual tradition for a while now. So day-of emergency shopping at Costco is a no-go for you, but if you're pushing it all the way to the night before, just know that Costco has some Thanksgiving-specific options that will save you a metric ton of work.