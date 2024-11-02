Can You Eat At Wendy's On Thanksgiving 2024?
If for any reason you think you might have a hankering for Wendy's on Thanksgiving, you'll be happy to know that most locations will in fact, be open during the holiday this year. That's not necessarily a guarantee, however, so the company recommends that you use its location finder to get the official information on a specific location's hours. Wendy's is typically open for most holidays, including New Year's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, but again, it can vary depending on the individual spot on those dates.
That means Black Friday shoppers who need extra fuel after getting a jumpstart on holiday shopping can easily stop in for a Dave's Single, Baconator, Frosty, or even one of their baked potatoes (provided you didn't get your fill of spuds during Thanksgiving dinner). This is a judgment free zone; sometimes a bite of beef is secretly a relief on such a poultry-heavy day, because hey, not everyone loves turkey.
Here's a little Wendy's trick if you want to save a bit of money
The holiday season can be expensive, so penny pinching around then isn't the worst idea. One thing I discovered a while back is that you can add veggies to any Wendy's sandwich for free through the company's mobile app. The majority of sandwiches already come with some things like lettuce and tomato, but if you add lettuce and tomato to something that doesn't normally include them, like a Junior Cheeseburger (along with mayo), you've recreated a Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe. The thing is, Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe sandwiches cost more by default — so you've secretly saved a bit by pressing a few extra buttons.
Fast food menu hacking by way of mobile app is one of my specialties, by the way, and I verified that this still works just now. Granted, it's not a whole lot of money, but it's really the principle of the matter. And besides, a few extra eventual dollars does add up to one or two extra stocking stuffers, and the satisfaction that you gamed the system is a gift in and of itself.