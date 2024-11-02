Can You Eat At Wendy's On Thanksgiving 2024?

If for any reason you think you might have a hankering for Wendy's on Thanksgiving, you'll be happy to know that most locations will in fact, be open during the holiday this year. That's not necessarily a guarantee, however, so the company recommends that you use its location finder to get the official information on a specific location's hours. Wendy's is typically open for most holidays, including New Year's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, but again, it can vary depending on the individual spot on those dates.

That means Black Friday shoppers who need extra fuel after getting a jumpstart on holiday shopping can easily stop in for a Dave's Single, Baconator, Frosty, or even one of their baked potatoes (provided you didn't get your fill of spuds during Thanksgiving dinner). This is a judgment free zone; sometimes a bite of beef is secretly a relief on such a poultry-heavy day, because hey, not everyone loves turkey.