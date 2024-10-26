The Mistake You're Probably Making When Spraying Brisket

There are countless different ways to cook a brisket, and pitmasters are often partial to their particular methods. Through all the varieties though, one common step in brisket recipes is spraying the beef.

Lightly spraying your brisket with some kind of liquid can be a good way to keep your beef moist and develop the pinkish outer meat layer known as a smoke ring. Apple cider vinegar is a popular choice, but pitmasters use a range of options such as beer, melted butter, or even plain water. Spraying also aids in caramelizing the outside of your brisket into the blackened crust known as bark, a highly sought-after feature of the ideal beef brisket.

But there's a common oversight with spraying brisket that can result in tougher meat. That's right, keeping your brisket too wet can actually make the meat less tender, which is the last thing you want after spending hours preparing such an exquisite cut. When you're spraying your brisket, avoid the fat: it has its own work to do.