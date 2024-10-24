The Grilled Cheese Twist You Need To Give Your Hot Dogs ASAP
Hot dogs are a classic fast food, whether you're ordering the famous $1.50 hot dog combo at a Costco food court or wrapping one in a paper towel and microwaving it at home. And since cheese and meat is a timeless culinary combination, a common topping for hot dogs is shredded cheese, marrying the creamy smoothness of the cheese with the savory meatiness of the frank. But what if you weren't done cooking the hot dog after adding cheese?
Putting your cheesy hot dog on a pan or griddle with some butter for a few minutes can unlock a whole new eating experience that just might change the way you cook hot dogs. The lightly crisped exterior and supple, gooey interior of a perfect grilled cheese sandwich is a sublime pairing with the classic grilled hot dog. Without adding too much effort or cook time to standard hot dog preparation, a grilled cheese hot dog is an easy way to multiply flavor.
How to make a grilled cheese hot dog
After cooking a hot dog — or is it frankfurter — in a pan over medium heat until browned to your liking — however you prefer to cook it will work, but you'll need the pan anyway — set the hot dog aside and get your shredded cheese and buns.
Brad Prose, author of the cookbook and YouTube channel of the same name, Chiles and Smoke, recommends shredding your own cheese and using higher-quality buns, to support the bread-grappling to come: lay a blanket of cheese on the bottom of the bun, along with whatever toppings you want. Put a hot dog on top, and cover it with cheese. Then, pack the cheese down so that it's flush with the outside of the bun.
Melt butter in your pan and put the hot dog in, cheese-side down. Place it quickly and with purpose to avoid spilling cheese. When the cheese on the edges gets browned and bubbly, flip the dog and toast the back end of the bun, as with a normal grilled cheese. Remove it from the pan, and when cool enough, take a bite of your new favorite hot dog.