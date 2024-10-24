The Grilled Cheese Twist You Need To Give Your Hot Dogs ASAP

After cooking a hot dog — or is it frankfurter — in a pan over medium heat until browned to your liking — however you prefer to cook it will work, but you'll need the pan anyway — set the hot dog aside and get your shredded cheese and buns.

Brad Prose, author of the cookbook and YouTube channel of the same name, Chiles and Smoke, recommends shredding your own cheese and using higher-quality buns, to support the bread-grappling to come: lay a blanket of cheese on the bottom of the bun, along with whatever toppings you want. Put a hot dog on top, and cover it with cheese. Then, pack the cheese down so that it's flush with the outside of the bun.

Melt butter in your pan and put the hot dog in, cheese-side down. Place it quickly and with purpose to avoid spilling cheese. When the cheese on the edges gets browned and bubbly, flip the dog and toast the back end of the bun, as with a normal grilled cheese. Remove it from the pan, and when cool enough, take a bite of your new favorite hot dog.