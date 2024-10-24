What To Substitute For Marsala Wine In Cooking

Marsala wine — what is it? Well, simply put, it's a fortified Sicilian wine made with brandy. This versatile cooking wine is available in both dry (typically white) and sweet (usually red) styles, and is a worthwhile addition to any home chef's pantry or bar. Marsala is a utility player in the kitchen, pulling double-duty to add subtle, nutty flavors and a depth of richness and complexity to heartier dishes like its namesake, chicken Marsala. Add a splash to sauces, soups, or caramelized onions for an elevated flair of flavor.

Marsala's secret is its adaptability, which shows up frequently as that extra pop of deliciousness that most diners can't quite name but absolutely love. But what happens if you don't have Marsala wine when a recipe specifically calls for it? Frankly, there are tons of alternatives you can use without raising suspicion, even among the most observant dinner guests. Chances are good that you already have a perfect Marsala wine substitute readily available at home. Simply put, the best substitute for Marsala wine is going to depend on the dish you're making.