What To Substitute For Marsala Wine In Cooking
Marsala wine — what is it? Well, simply put, it's a fortified Sicilian wine made with brandy. This versatile cooking wine is available in both dry (typically white) and sweet (usually red) styles, and is a worthwhile addition to any home chef's pantry or bar. Marsala is a utility player in the kitchen, pulling double-duty to add subtle, nutty flavors and a depth of richness and complexity to heartier dishes like its namesake, chicken Marsala. Add a splash to sauces, soups, or caramelized onions for an elevated flair of flavor.
Marsala's secret is its adaptability, which shows up frequently as that extra pop of deliciousness that most diners can't quite name but absolutely love. But what happens if you don't have Marsala wine when a recipe specifically calls for it? Frankly, there are tons of alternatives you can use without raising suspicion, even among the most observant dinner guests. Chances are good that you already have a perfect Marsala wine substitute readily available at home. Simply put, the best substitute for Marsala wine is going to depend on the dish you're making.
Best substitutes for marsala wine
Given the malleability of Marsala wine, use your recipe for context when selecting a liquid substitute. For seafood dishes, which usually call for a dry Marsala, replace it with a dry white wine, like a California chardonnay aged in stainless steel. A slightly tart, fruit-forward rosé from Provence, a region in Southern France would work, too. These imitators will complement the fish or crustacean being prepared while intensifying the aromatics and final taste. For more decadent entrees, like pork tenderloin, veal, or pot roast, try a red wine blend. Avoid heavier, full-body wines like Cabernet Sauvignon or a Meritage, which could overpower the dish with its strong tannins.
If you're looking for a sweeter Marsala substitute, try Port (a dessert wine), Madeira (a sweet fortified Portuguese wine), or sweet sherry (a fortified Spanish wine). The higher sugar content and viscosity of these wines will add notes of rich caramel, baking spices, and hints of chocolate or tart fruits, turning dessert into an indulgent event.
Need an alcohol-free Marsala proxy? Open the fridge and grab some fresh herbs, and a lemon, lime, or grapefruit. Pineapple juice or orange juice works in a pinch, too. Generously sprinkle the herbs and juice into the pan and watch the magic unfold.