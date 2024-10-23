How To Order The Great Pumpkin Latte From Starbucks This Fall

Maybe what Linus was waiting for wasn't a giant pumpkin, after all. Maybe it was a pumpkin-y, nutty, caramel-y Starbucks latte. This fall season, while Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is still behind the barista counter, don't be like Linus and wait hopelessly for a phantom pumpkin's arrival — get the taste of the Great Pumpkin yourself with this secret menu item.

To order the Great Pumpkin Latte, inspired by the "Peanuts" series Halloween special "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," start by asking for a typical Pumpkin Spice Latte. Then, ask to exchange half of the pumpkin sauce for the toffee nut syrup — the flavoring should be half pumpkin sauce and half toffee nut syrup. The substitution of toffee nut syrup adds a toasted caramel dimension with nutty undertones that reflect the "Peanuts" inspiration to the tried-and-true Pumpkin Spice flavor. This beverage can come hot or iced, but the warm and comforting taste profile in this latte suits the soothing temperature of a hot coffee.

