How To Order The Great Pumpkin Latte From Starbucks This Fall
Maybe what Linus was waiting for wasn't a giant pumpkin, after all. Maybe it was a pumpkin-y, nutty, caramel-y Starbucks latte. This fall season, while Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is still behind the barista counter, don't be like Linus and wait hopelessly for a phantom pumpkin's arrival — get the taste of the Great Pumpkin yourself with this secret menu item.
To order the Great Pumpkin Latte, inspired by the "Peanuts" series Halloween special "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," start by asking for a typical Pumpkin Spice Latte. Then, ask to exchange half of the pumpkin sauce for the toffee nut syrup — the flavoring should be half pumpkin sauce and half toffee nut syrup. The substitution of toffee nut syrup adds a toasted caramel dimension with nutty undertones that reflect the "Peanuts" inspiration to the tried-and-true Pumpkin Spice flavor. This beverage can come hot or iced, but the warm and comforting taste profile in this latte suits the soothing temperature of a hot coffee.
For your next Charlie Brown fall marathon, follow "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" with "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," and join in on the Peanuts' Thanksgiving feast with these snacks.
More Halloween season Starbucks secret menu items
Starbucks has a host of secret menu items up its sleeve — especially in tune with the Halloween season. Inspired by the "It" movie, the Pennywise Frappuccino landed on the coffee chain's secret menu in 2017. The beverage is as sweet as the movie is gory, and to order it, all you need to do is ask for a typical Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with a ton of strawberry purée. The strawberry's bright red color ribbons contrast with the white backdrop, creating a "bloody" look.
Similar to the Great Pumpkin Latte, use Starbucks' pumpkin syrup as a base to channel your witchy side with the Hocus Pocus Latte. Order an Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte with two pumps of white mocha, and two pumps of apple brown sugar syrup. Then, ask the barista to drizzle caramel syrup and sprinkle cinnamon dolce over the top. This sweet and syrupy concoction will create a cauldron full of a witchy brew in your cup.