The Special Ingredient For Fluffy Chinese-Style Hot Dog Buns
Ever notice that a Chinese-style hot dog bun is light and airy, almost like biting into a soft cloud of rich, buttery goodness? It's a total contrast from traditional hot dog buns, which have more density and arguably less flavor.
Many Asian bakery products, including milk bread, dinner rolls, and hot dog buns, contain an exclusive ingredient that enhances their iconic texture, creamy flavor, and velvety mouthfeel that everyone loves. Thanks to Taiwanese chef Yvonne Chen, this special ingredient stepped into the Western spotlight in 2007, although it has a much longer history as a staple in Asian communities.
You can make this unique ingredient — and Chinese style hot dog buns — at home, no mixer needed. All you need is a bit of practice, patience, and plenty of time. Plus, you can freeze and store any leftover buns for the next time you're craving a deliciously filling hot dog. In case you're wondering, the top-secret ingredient is called tangzhong.
What is tangzhong?
Tangzhong is a simple mixture of water and flour, commonly called a roux. This secret ingredient acts as a thickening agent when added to dough and gives Chinese style hot dog buns their trademark fluffiness.
Although tangzhong is similar to Japanese yudane and both play important roles in the kitchen, they each have their own distinct characteristics. One big difference between the cooking styles is the liquid-to-flour ratio. Tangzhong requires much more liquid like water or milk — typically quadruple what yudane requires. This creates a tacky, gummy consistency that helps to bind easily with the remaining flour and yields a wetter dough for kneading.
To make tangzhong, combine your liquid and flour in a saucepan on the stove. Stir until the flour completely dissolves into the liquid. It'll start out a bit thin and runny, but that's okay. Let the tangzhong simmer for a few minutes until you notice the mixture begins to thicken. Remove from the burner and allow the tangzhong to cool completely before adding it to your dough. You can make tangzhong ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator so it's ready to go whenever you need it.