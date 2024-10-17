The Special Ingredient For Fluffy Chinese-Style Hot Dog Buns

Ever notice that a Chinese-style hot dog bun is light and airy, almost like biting into a soft cloud of rich, buttery goodness? It's a total contrast from traditional hot dog buns, which have more density and arguably less flavor.

Many Asian bakery products, including milk bread, dinner rolls, and hot dog buns, contain an exclusive ingredient that enhances their iconic texture, creamy flavor, and velvety mouthfeel that everyone loves. Thanks to Taiwanese chef Yvonne Chen, this special ingredient stepped into the Western spotlight in 2007, although it has a much longer history as a staple in Asian communities.

You can make this unique ingredient — and Chinese style hot dog buns — at home, no mixer needed. All you need is a bit of practice, patience, and plenty of time. Plus, you can freeze and store any leftover buns for the next time you're craving a deliciously filling hot dog. In case you're wondering, the top-secret ingredient is called tangzhong.