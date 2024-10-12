Apparently, You Can Order A Krabby Patty Meal Without Ever Saying The Words
While advertising execs seem to love coming up with "fun" names for menu items like Rooty Tooty Fresh 'n Fruity or Moons Over My Hammy, some of us can't bring ourselves to order them by name. If you find yourself too embarrassed to ask for a Krabby Patty Collab Meal at Wendy's, there are workarounds, but some are better than others.
As the perfect example of how not to do it, we present this TikTok video in which a Wendy's customer pulls up at a drive-thru window, says: "You know why I'm here" and plays a snippet of "What Do You Do With a Drunken Sailor." (An accordion version of this public domain sea shanty often serves as theme music for Mr. Krabs.) The resigned Wendy's worker sighs and says, "The Krabby Patty meal?" The customer agrees and presumably gets their order off camera, then proceeds to post the interaction on TikTok and garner 3.5 million likes within days.
@safiyd
krabby patty review coming soon 🤫 #fyp #spongebob #spongebobsquarepants #krabbypatty #wendys
While the whole going viral thing worked out for the video creator, there are reasons why you shouldn't follow suit. For one, it's already been done. For another, this could have been staged, and if you try it without prepping the worker, they may respond with "No, I don't. You're wasting my time, so please order or move out of the line." Finally, as some commenters note, the music may sound really loud in the drive-thru headset and make the worker's experience painful in a literal as well as metaphorical sense.
How to get the Krabby Patty Meal without being a jerk
The easiest way to order the Krabby Patty meal, if you'll be going through the drive-thru anyway, is to order it ahead on the app since that way you won't ever have to say the words aloud. If the line is typical for drive-thru, you'll have plenty of time to download and create an account even if you've never used the Wendy's app before. Yes, it's annoying that every company you do business with seems to want to claim space on your phone, but you can always uninstall it afterward.
If you miss out on whatever window of time the Krabby Patty is available, you can still order a reasonable facsimile of the burger itself. According to Wendy's, it consists of a four-ounce beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato. You know what has that exact same description? The Dave's single. The only difference is that the DS comes with ketchup and mayonnaise, while Reddit revealed that the Krabby Patty's "secret" sauce is primarily composed of, yep, ketchup and mayonnaise. Turns out that the pineapple-flavored "Under the Sea" Frosty that comes with the Krabby Patty meal deal is the real unsung hero since, rather than being a repackaged item off the regular menu, it really is a new Frosty flavor. Chances are you won't see another alternative to chocolate and vanilla for a while unless Wendy's brings back the peppermint Frosty for the holiday season.