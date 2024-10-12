Apparently, You Can Order A Krabby Patty Meal Without Ever Saying The Words

While advertising execs seem to love coming up with "fun" names for menu items like Rooty Tooty Fresh 'n Fruity or Moons Over My Hammy, some of us can't bring ourselves to order them by name. If you find yourself too embarrassed to ask for a Krabby Patty Collab Meal at Wendy's, there are workarounds, but some are better than others.

As the perfect example of how not to do it, we present this TikTok video in which a Wendy's customer pulls up at a drive-thru window, says: "You know why I'm here" and plays a snippet of "What Do You Do With a Drunken Sailor." (An accordion version of this public domain sea shanty often serves as theme music for Mr. Krabs.) The resigned Wendy's worker sighs and says, "The Krabby Patty meal?" The customer agrees and presumably gets their order off camera, then proceeds to post the interaction on TikTok and garner 3.5 million likes within days.

While the whole going viral thing worked out for the video creator, there are reasons why you shouldn't follow suit. For one, it's already been done. For another, this could have been staged, and if you try it without prepping the worker, they may respond with "No, I don't. You're wasting my time, so please order or move out of the line." Finally, as some commenters note, the music may sound really loud in the drive-thru headset and make the worker's experience painful in a literal as well as metaphorical sense.