The Italian Travel Destination For Focaccia Lovers

Italy is responsible for introducing the world to so many unforgettable foods. Think about it: pizza comes from Naples, pasta alla carbonara from Rome, and pesto sauce (which you can easily turn into salad dressing) from Genoa, just to name a few. While other places might be a bit more renowned for their breads (baguettes and boules from France, sourdough from San Francisco), Italy has contributed such types as ciabatta, pane Pugliese, and (perhaps most famously) focaccia. The flattened loaves are made with minimal ingredients and resemble a thick pizza crust when baked, although they require much more yeast than the latter, and are typically juicy with olive oil. Focaccia can be found all over the boot-shaped country, with different regions preparing it in their own unique ways. But for a truly extraordinary focaccia experience, head north to a little town on the Mediterranean coast called Camogli.

Camogli is positively picturesque, with candy-colored buildings built into the mountainside, that sit overlooking the azure Mediterranean Sea. It isn't as Instagram-famous as nearby Portofino or Cinque Terre, which makes it a little quieter and not as touristy as its neighbors (in the popular summer months, though, expect the entire Italian coast to be busy). The town is home to wonderful restaurants with million-dollar views, but it is famed for Revello Focacceria and Pasticceria, the first bakery of its kind in the Italian Riviera. The bakery is one of only four places where you can find the Ligurian specialty, focaccia di Recco, which is made with local cheese. Although Revello makes many wonderful focaccias and pastries, it's the focaccia di Recco that draws in fans the most.