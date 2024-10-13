The Italian Travel Destination For Focaccia Lovers
Italy is responsible for introducing the world to so many unforgettable foods. Think about it: pizza comes from Naples, pasta alla carbonara from Rome, and pesto sauce (which you can easily turn into salad dressing) from Genoa, just to name a few. While other places might be a bit more renowned for their breads (baguettes and boules from France, sourdough from San Francisco), Italy has contributed such types as ciabatta, pane Pugliese, and (perhaps most famously) focaccia. The flattened loaves are made with minimal ingredients and resemble a thick pizza crust when baked, although they require much more yeast than the latter, and are typically juicy with olive oil. Focaccia can be found all over the boot-shaped country, with different regions preparing it in their own unique ways. But for a truly extraordinary focaccia experience, head north to a little town on the Mediterranean coast called Camogli.
Camogli is positively picturesque, with candy-colored buildings built into the mountainside, that sit overlooking the azure Mediterranean Sea. It isn't as Instagram-famous as nearby Portofino or Cinque Terre, which makes it a little quieter and not as touristy as its neighbors (in the popular summer months, though, expect the entire Italian coast to be busy). The town is home to wonderful restaurants with million-dollar views, but it is famed for Revello Focacceria and Pasticceria, the first bakery of its kind in the Italian Riviera. The bakery is one of only four places where you can find the Ligurian specialty, focaccia di Recco, which is made with local cheese. Although Revello makes many wonderful focaccias and pastries, it's the focaccia di Recco that draws in fans the most.
A focaccia like you've never had
When you enter the tiny, apricot-colored façade of Revello, expect to see pillowy focaccia studded with ingredients like peppers, olives, herbs, onion, zucchini, and tomato. Nearby are trays of Camogliesi (round pastries filled with cream), cakes, pies, and cookies, and what you came for: focaccia di Recco. Unlike other focaccia, this dough is made entirely without yeast, which means it has a crisp texture once it's baked. Two layers of dough sandwich a creamy cheese called Stracchino that turns into gooey bliss in the heat of the oven. The top is drizzled with olive oil and salt making the dish a perfect example of simplicity at its finest.
With the bakery sitting just a seven-minute walk from the Camogli train station, directly across from the town's rocky shoreline, and the scent of its freshly baked bread wafting through the town, it's no surprise that Revello draws a line of people as soon as it opens. But this cheese focaccia is worth the wait. Remember, you're in Italy where "dolce far niente" (the sweetness of doing nothing) is life. Step up to the line, put down your phone, people-watch, marvel at the sea, and, most importantly, arrive hungry. While it's always great for lunch, note that, with coffee, focaccia makes one of the best Italian breakfasts.