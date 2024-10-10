Prue Leith's Unconventional Method For Perfect Scrambled Eggs

Prue Leith has been working in the culinary field for over six decades and is considered to be the UK's own domestic goddess, kind of like Martha Stewart without the insider trading. Needless to say, she knows what she likes, and probably cares very little what anyone thinks of her preferences. Still, any unwary Americans who are invited to breakfast with Dame Prue may be surprised by what's lurking beneath her scrambled eggs: She likes to coat the toast with Marmite. This spread is ... well, not exactly popular in the U.S. (nor is it universally beloved in Britain), and perhaps for good reason

Marmite, a sandwich spread delicious to some and disgusting to others, is made from brewer's yeas., Even the company that has been producing the product since the turn of the 20th century acknowledges how polarizing it is. It turns out there's a scientific reason for the great Marmite divide. Just as genes can determine whether you love or loathe cilantro, so, too, may they play a part in predicting your ability to stomach a spread that some have compared to soy sauce (and that others feel has more of a rotting rodent vibe). Even though Leith loves the stuff with scrambled eggs, she says including it in her recipe is optional, so there's an easy out for anyone who'd rather not acquire a taste for it.