The Poultry Wishbone Game Has Existed Since Ancient Times

If you've got a wish to make, forget the dandelions and turn to a tradition that's been sparking hopes since 800 B.C. — breaking the poultry wishbone. Thanksgiving is full of quirky traditions like this, from frozen turkey bowling to morning Turkey Trot runs. You might already be familiar with the wishbone custom, but you might not know it began with the Etruscans, an ancient Italian civilization. They believed chickens were tied to destiny and could predict the future. So, they'd lay out wishbones from deceased animals to dry in the sun, then touch them in hopes of swaying destiny in their favor.

Eventually, the tradition made its way to the Romans, who saw chickens as both fortune tellers and fine dining. For special occasions, they'd even fatten up the chickens with lizard fat for extra flavor. Rather than simply handling the wishbone, the Romans introduced a contest — two people would tug on it, and the one who ended up with the larger fragment was thought to have their wish fulfilled.

In the 15th century, the British adopted this tradition for Michaelmas, a feast marking the end of the agricultural season on September 29. Instead of chicken, they used the wishbone from geese, which were considered at their prime in autumn, after they'd fed on post-harvest grain left in the fields. Eating the fattened goose was a ritual for ensuring good fortune, believed to protect against financial hardship in the coming year. Over the centuries, various forms of poultry-related folklore and customs merged with the wishbone tradition. By the 19th century, the custom became a fixture on American Thanksgiving tables — a holiday for gratitude, and perhaps a little wish-making too.