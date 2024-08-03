Before Modern Additives, Chickens Were Plumped Up With Lizard Fat

Aside from lizard fat, Romans employed other methods to fatten chickens. They soaked wheat bread in wine or milk to feed the chickens, resulting in especially flavorful birds. Nonetheless, this practice was eventually outlawed, as it was seen as morally dubious and overly indulgent. Additionally, households were soon limited to eating one whole chicken per day, provided it wasn't overfed.

When these laws were put into effect, Romans found a loophole. Chicken breeders got around this law by castrating roosters, causing them to grow larger and fatter due to hormonal changes that reduced their activity and increased fat storage. This practice introduced the concept of capons, which are castrated roosters known for their larger size, tenderness, and less gamey meat.

Capons are still eaten today, but you probably won't find them in your grocery store. They're more expensive and labor-intensive to produce, so you're more likely to see them at specialty markets. In countries like Italy, capons are a traditional part of Christmas meals, often roasted and stuffed with chestnuts. If roasting feels like too much effort, you can air-fry a whole chicken.

