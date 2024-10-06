Can You Freeze Leftover Guacamole?

The trick for freezing guacamole is preparing it with certain ingredients in mind. So, if you're making a big batch, you should leave out ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno, which don't freeze well and could turn watery when thawing. Instead, you should whip up just the basic avocado mixture and add the other ingredients after thawing—or just mix in some store-bought pico de gallo to really make things easy. But if all the ingredients are already mixed, don't worry. You can still freeze it.

You'll want to first put the guacamole into a freezer bag or wrap it in plastic wrap and store in an airtight container. If you're using a freezer bag, spread out the guacamole evenly and do your best to squeeze out as much air as you possibly can. For extra precaution, add some lemon or lime juice. This can help prevent browning because of the acidity of lemons and limes. Give the bag an extra squeeze to make sure there's no air left, label it with the date, and lay it flat in the freezer for up to three months.

When it comes time to thaw, you can either put the airtight bag or container in a bowl of cool water for 30 minutes to an hour or leave it in the fridge overnight. Next, enjoy! Because even frozen guac is better than no guac at all. Just be sure to eat it before it's too late; otherwise, you'll be back to square one.