How To Prepare Your Pantry And Fridge For The Port Strike

Americans woke up on October 1 with news that a major strike among U.S. Dockworkers could lead to supply and goods shortages. Many of us are still reeling from the shortages and hoarding that took place during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but this time, it's not toilet paper and hand sanitizer that look to be sparse. Because the strike affects shipping ports, it's mainly imported items that may become hard to come by and are, therefore, worth seeking out sooner rather than later.

Chris Tang, a professor at UCLA who is well versed in supply chain management, told USA Today that he believes things like seafood, bananas, and alcohol could be among the most in-demand foods and drinks since huge numbers of these items are imported from overseas. Even seafood from Canada (which could conceivably arrive via train) is in jeopardy of shortages since it often needs to be refrigerated and is regularly shipped by boat.

Of course, domestic seafood and American beer, wine, and liquor are all options for those who enjoy such things, but the majority of bananas are shipped in from elsewhere. Associate professor of operations management at Southern Illinois University, Gregory DeYong, told Time that cherries, canned goods, hot peppers, grapes, avocados, and chocolate could also be difficult to find until the strike is resolved.