Give Your Halloween Party Guests A Scare With Spidery Deviled Eggs

As far as creativity goes, Halloween is one of the best holidays to whip up some imaginative and festive food. Grim, gross, and ghoulish-looking bites seem to take over social media in preparation for the spooky season, and spidery deviled eggs fit the bill perfectly. Of course, deviled eggs fit into any holiday menu in our opinion, but the name itself is particularly appropriate for All Hallow's Eve. It's frightfully simple to make your eggs take on a spider web effect, and they start just like any other deviled egg: by hard boiling. But there's a crucial step to take before you peel them.

Once your eggs are boiled and are cool enough to handle, crack the entire shell but don't peel them off. You can do this with the back of a spoon, or by gently tapping the eggs on a counter until the whole shell is cracked. In a container that is large enough to fit all your eggs, add enough water so that the eggs will be completely covered when you place them in. Color the water with your choice of food coloring, or use different colors in separate containers. At this point, place the cracked and unpeeled eggs into the container and let them soak in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours and up to overnight. The longer they soak, the deeper the color will be.

Finally, take the eggs out of the water and peel the shells off. The egg white should be covered in colorful spider web-looking lines. Slice the eggs in half and make your deviled eggs however you wish.