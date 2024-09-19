Magnolia Bakery's Exclusive Banana Pudding Delivers An Unbeatable Flavor Combination

Banana pudding has been a sweet treat making the rounds since the late 19th century. It went on to become the queen of desserts in the south, and has since been elevated to whole new levels by the bakers over at Magnolia Bakery. In fall of 2024, Magnolia Bakery is embarking on a new flavor twist on its best selling banana pudding with an additional twist on how to obtain it. Welcome to Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces. Before you run out the door to your local Magnolia Bakery to try it, please know that it's not actually available for sale within its doors. The only way to get your hands on this new limited time pudding concoction is through its exclusive partnership with DoorDash, and its DashMart platform.

So, is Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces a mouthful of words worth eating a mouthful of, or is there no need to make a quick dash to try it? The Takeout took this one in for a chew and review, which is based on flavor, originality, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.