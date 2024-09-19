Magnolia Bakery's Exclusive Banana Pudding Delivers An Unbeatable Flavor Combination
Banana pudding has been a sweet treat making the rounds since the late 19th century. It went on to become the queen of desserts in the south, and has since been elevated to whole new levels by the bakers over at Magnolia Bakery. In fall of 2024, Magnolia Bakery is embarking on a new flavor twist on its best selling banana pudding with an additional twist on how to obtain it. Welcome to Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces. Before you run out the door to your local Magnolia Bakery to try it, please know that it's not actually available for sale within its doors. The only way to get your hands on this new limited time pudding concoction is through its exclusive partnership with DoorDash, and its DashMart platform.
So, is Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces a mouthful of words worth eating a mouthful of, or is there no need to make a quick dash to try it? The Takeout took this one in for a chew and review, which is based on flavor, originality, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Where to buy
While the Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces product is under the name of Magnolia Bakery, it cannot be purchased at any of its physical locations. The only way to procure one is through DoorDash's DashMart, which has locations throughout most major cities across the U.S.
Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces is a limited time only offering, available while supplies last at participating locations. It retails for $12.99, but additional fees may apply. Orders can be placed through DoorDash's app or website. Search for "Magnolia Bakery" and enter an address to see if a DashMart location is nearby. Then, add the pudding to your cart for purchase. It will then be delivered directly to your door.
The product is delivered chilled and should be stored in the freezer upon arrival. It is recommended to place it in the fridge for two to three hours to thaw before enjoying.
Nutritional information
The Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces is made of vanilla pudding mix blended with banana puree, peanut butter swirls, chocolate chunks, and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces. It contains the allergens peanut milk, soy, and wheat.
This pudding comes in one size only — a pint. It contains three servings, and a single serving is ⅔ of a cup. That will run an eater 380 calories, 24 grams of fat, 13 grams of saturated fat, .5 grams of trans fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, 210 milligrams of sodium, 38 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 26 grams of total sugars, and 5 grams of protein. It also contains .1 microgram of vitamin D, 100 milligrams of calcium, 1.5 milligrams of iron, and 250 milligrams of potassium.
How does it taste?
Judging by the looks of this pint's cover, with its pink and white, argyle-like pattern, and endless array of words, this Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding had "busy" written all over it. As I removed the lid and peered at the contents inside, the surface appeared less like a pudding and more like a tub of delicious yellow cream frosting. Specks of brown dust that looked like cookie dough Oreo crumbles added a little darkness to offset the coolness of the yellow pudding that dominates the landscape. As my spoon penetrated that top, the pudding revealed all the other elements at play, waiting to be tasted to reveal its true flavor profile.
Before a single bite, I took a strong whiff, and it smelled just like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Next, I tackled each of its elements one by one to grasp their taste. The banana flavoring in the pudding barely registered, as it had been completely overtaken by the flavor of peanut butter. The actual peanut butter is rich and gooey, and in some parts, a tad salty. I couldn't exactly differentiate what were chocolate chunks and what were chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, but whatever chocolate they kept crossing my tongue was compact, fudgey, and a delight to take in. Together as a whole, peanut butter was the leader of this pack, but the other elements also had a say in this toothsome mix.
Final thoughts
If the creamy wonder of peanut butter holds no appeal to you, perhaps it's best to stick with the standard version of Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding. However, if its salty sweetness makes your heart sing, then its new Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces is beyond well worth indulging in. Sure, peanut butter is the dominant taste here, but every single bite of this pudding seems to bring out a new flavor combination and sensation for the mouth to enjoy, again and again.
The only real drawback of this magical Banana Pudding is its availability. It's certainly smart business to lean on such a delicious offshoot flavor to lure people to DoorDash's DashMart. However, when I tried to order a pint through the delivery app, I spent almost more time trying to find the product within than it would have been to actually get it delivered to me. I happen to live within walking distance of a Magnolia Bakery and would rather just head out my own door and dash on in to pick one up myself. However, for a treat this good, sometimes it's worth making an extra effort to get it into your home, into your life, and most importantly, into your mouth. Let's just hope this limited time item one day becomes a permanent one.