The Forgotten Kitchen Tool That Simplifies Homemade Potato Wedges

For not-so-frequent home chefs, making certain recipes might be a challenge since your arsenal of kitchen tools is likely more scarce than others. And the idea of trying to create perfectly uniform potato wedges using amateur knife skills, is not the most enticing ask.

Luckily, there's plenty of basic kitchen tools that are remarkably multi-purpose. The same tool you use to core your apples can also deliver equally sliced wedges of potato to be fried up. With a few simple pre-cuts, your apple slicer will help you achieve the best homemade potato wedges.

This restaurant quality cut is not easy to achieve, and are somewhat rare to come by ever since KFC discontinued its own potato wedge fries. Not to mention when working with an even harder spud like a sweet potato, you'll want the most ease of use you can get. Evenly sized potato wedges isn't just about presentation, either, they will help to ensure the whole batch cooks evenly. But, before you dust off that apple slicer, there's a few prep steps to take.