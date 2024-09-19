Here's The Big Brand Behind Costco's Chocolate-Covered Almonds

You're not alone if you've ever shopped at Costco on a Sunday afternoon and felt like you were returning the opening kickoff at the Sugar Bowl. The heavy traffic and kinetic bustle that seems to lurk around every corner can be a tad overwhelming as you peruse the aisles. While the wholesale prices and five-dollar rotisserie chickens lure most Costco shoppers into the madness, a favorite for many is the chocolatey treats near the checkout counter.

The wholesale chain's Kirkland Signature store brand offers a variety of rich and creamy delectables like chocolate morsels, raisins and macadamia nut clusters. One of Kirkland's most popular sweets is its three-pound jar of roasted almonds dipped in milk chocolate. The bite-sized confections are made with a smooth, lustrous shell that has a not overly sweet taste similar to Dove Chocolate. But you've probably never heard of the iconic company that blends the key ingredient behind some of Kirkland almonds and several other brand's famous treats.

The Blommer Chocolate Company is a B2B outfit that's been a silent, yet instrumental player in the sweets game for more than eight decades, operating mostly under the public's radar. To those not in the know, Blommer was only known in passing for the scent of roasted cocoa beans it sent wafting into the industrial air surrounding its flagship chocolate factory in Chicago's West Loop for years.