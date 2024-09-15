The Unexpected Addition That Makes For Even Sweeter Watermelon

Everyone loves a sweet treat, but when you want to avoid added sugars, grabbing a simple slice of watermelon can help take the edge off. However, there may be a way to make the produce seem sweeter without actually being sweeter. The quintessential summer fruit, a staple at barbecues, poolside, or as a refreshing snack, can be transformed with a simple yet unconventional twist: a sprinkle of salt. This Southern culinary secret not only enhances the fruit's flavor but provides unexpected health benefits. Don't wait for next summer or National Watermelon Day — balance your sweet, refreshing watermelon with a hint of flaky salt before it disappears for the season.

A dash of salt on watermelon slices is an easy way to enhance flavor, but there are more creative ways to incorporate this salty twist into your dishes. Try adding a touch of salt to a watermelon salad with savory feta cheese, use watermelon slices as buns for a quick sandwich, or season the slices to create a unique watermelon burger. It may sound unconventional, but these ideas are as intriguing as they are delicious.