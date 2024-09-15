The Unexpected Addition That Makes For Even Sweeter Watermelon
Everyone loves a sweet treat, but when you want to avoid added sugars, grabbing a simple slice of watermelon can help take the edge off. However, there may be a way to make the produce seem sweeter without actually being sweeter. The quintessential summer fruit, a staple at barbecues, poolside, or as a refreshing snack, can be transformed with a simple yet unconventional twist: a sprinkle of salt. This Southern culinary secret not only enhances the fruit's flavor but provides unexpected health benefits. Don't wait for next summer or National Watermelon Day — balance your sweet, refreshing watermelon with a hint of flaky salt before it disappears for the season.
A dash of salt on watermelon slices is an easy way to enhance flavor, but there are more creative ways to incorporate this salty twist into your dishes. Try adding a touch of salt to a watermelon salad with savory feta cheese, use watermelon slices as buns for a quick sandwich, or season the slices to create a unique watermelon burger. It may sound unconventional, but these ideas are as intriguing as they are delicious.
The Science Behind Salted Watermelon
If you're concerned about staying hydrated or reaching the recommended (is it eight glasses of water a day?), salted watermelon is a great alternative way to up your intake. The salt allows the aqueous watermelon to provide a natural boost of electrolytes, similar to a fruity sports drink, which helps you stay refreshed and energized.
For those puzzled by the surprising delight of salt on watermelon, there's a bit of science behind the flavor combo. Watermelon is 92% water, which helps explain its popularity in hot climates. When you add salt, it helps your taste buds pick up the natural sugars in the fruit more effectively by, according to the journal Science, enhancing the perceived sweetness through what are known as sweet-sensitive taste cells.
This isn't just true for watermelon. Salt can elevate other fruits as well, like the popular combination of Tajin and mangoes. Tajín, a common Mexican seasoning consisting of lime, chili peppers, and salt, proves even sodium-rich seasonings can elevate fruit flavors. Similarly, the pairing of salt and watermelon stands out as an exceptional choice for snacks, meals, or even refreshing drink combos. Whether you're spicing up your favorite snack or trying a new flavor pairing, adding salt is a simple way to enhance your fruit experience.