The Missouri Burger Joint That Introduced Peanut Butter As A Topping

I wasn't a believer in peanut butter as a topping on burgers until I had my very first one, in the form of a peanut butter and banana burger dubbed the "Fat Elvis," which was no doubt a throwback to Elvis' supposedly favorite sandwich, the peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich (though the bacon portion has been somewhat debated). At first, I thought the concept was, frankly, gross, but after I took my first bite, I became a believer. That's because once the peanut butter was exposed to the heat from the freshly grilled burger patty, it melted into a high-fat silky sauce that turned an otherwise typical burger into a luxurious one.

The Elvis burger wasn't exactly a pioneer, however. The practice of putting peanut butter on a hamburger surprisingly goes back all the way to the 1940s, and first hails from a place called The Wheel Inn, which was based in Sedalia, Missouri. Unfortunately, The Wheel Inn is no longer around, after having gone through a few changes, including an initial closure and a reopening, and the place ultimately closed its doors in 2013. At least its legacy still lives on; people still put peanut butter on their burgers to this day.