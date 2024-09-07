How Long Does Tofu Last After Opening?

Tofu is a great plant-based protein, but with each block containing 4 to 5 servings, you might find yourself wondering how quickly you need to use it up after opening. Do you need to start planning tofu scramble for breakfast, tofu stir-fry for lunch, and tofu tacos for dinner just to avoid wasting any of it?

Once opened, tofu will last about 3 to 5 days in the fridge. Make sure you're ready to use the tofu before opening the package because as soon as that seal is broken, the clock starts ticking. Keep in mind that if you frequently remove it from the fridge to remove portions, you're likely looking at the shorter end of that shelf life. And if you accidentally leave it out at room temperature, tofu will only last 1 to 2 hours before it starts to spoil. To ensure your tofu stays as fresh as possible after opening, submerge in water inside a sealed container and change the water daily. Now, what if you're getting close to that 5-day mark? How can you tell if your tofu has gone bad?