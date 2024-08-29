This Unexpected Berry Is The Key Ingredient In Chipotle Carnitas

The name "juniper berries" is slightly misleading in that they're not berries at all. Rather, they're female seed cones from the juniper tree, which is a conifer — hence the piney flavor. Yep, they're technically cones, just a rather round and fleshy sort, which is why we default to calling them berries.

Other than gin and Chipotle's one-off carnitas recipe, juniper berries are commonly found in German food, appearing in dishes like sauerkraut and pickles. They're also used to season things like roasts and game meats. A French Alsatian dish called choucroute garnie, which is a sauerkraut preparation with various meats and sausages, always uses juniper berries as part of its seasoning.

If you're curious where to get them, you can purchase juniper berries whole and dried at grocery stores such as Whole Foods, but you can also buy them online from major retailers like Amazon. I wouldn't recommend you forage for them since a small number of juniper trees bear toxic berries, and most of the rest are so bitter that they're unusable for cuisine. If you're going out of your way to get them for your own carnitas, that's probably not necessary — we have a three-ingredient carnitas recipe that couldn't be easier, with no juniper berries involved. If you've ever wondered, though, why Chipotle's version tastes different than others, it just might have something to do with a coniferous tree.

