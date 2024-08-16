Subway's BMT Sandwich Was Originally Named After A Piece Of NYC History

If you were around in 1975, you may remember when Subway introduced its BMT sandwich. Fans of the iconic sub then and even now know it as an acronym for the chain's "Biggest, Meatiest, Tastiest" sandwich. The description may very well be true, however, the fast food chain originally named the sandwich after an actual subway line: New York's Brooklyn-Manhattan Transit system, also known as the BMT.

The Brooklyn-Manhattan Transit Corporation was developed in 1923 and acted as a revamp of one of New York's primary subway systems, the Brooklyn Rapid Transit. The BMT would run until 1940 when it was, again, reorganized and purchased by the city of New York. Its 17-year run marked a time of extreme growth and advancement in the city's mass transit system, and therefore, made its mark on the transportation functionality of the large metropolis. The precise reason Subway paid homage to the BMT is unknown, and perhaps the most curious element is that the company had no locations in the city at the time it debuted the sandwich. Still, there is no denying that New York has one of the most iconic subway systems on the planet, so it only made sense for an eatery called "Subway" to acknowledge it.

