The Trick To Keeping Ice From Stubbornly Sticking Together
If you've ever had to pull apart stuck-together ice cubes, you know it's super annoying, especially when you're trying to entertain guests. Having to hack the bag of ice apart or throw it on the ground only to end up with clunky pieces that are either too big or too small is not fun. Looking awkward at your party doing this? Even worse. Well, the problem can be solved — and surprisingly easily — by storing your ice cubes in a paper bag.
Brown paper bags are perfect for situations when you need a large amount of ice and a single ice cube tray isn't going to cut it. Prep your ice ahead of time with trays or a refrigerator ice maker, then empty the cubes into the paper bag and put it in the freezer. The next time you open that bag, you'll impress your guests with neatly separated ice cubes, making it easy to enjoy chilled drinks like lemonade, soda, and cocktails whenever you want to. There's no need to buy bags of ice for special occasions anymore. Just make your ice cubes in advance and keep adding to the paper bag each day until you have plenty for your party.
Why the paper bag trick works
Ice cubes typically stick together for a couple of reasons. Inevitably, moisture from the air gets trapped inside plastic containers, causing the ice cubes to freeze together. Things get worse when ice cubes are stacked together in a plastic container. The pressure from the stacked ice cubes can actually make them melt slightly where they touch each other. They'll then refreeze into big ice clusters. These clumped-together cubes will never fit in a drink, no matter how hard you try!
Paper bags are the unsung heroes of the freezer world because, unlike plastic, they keep moisture away from your ice, leaving the ice cubes dry and separate. Paper is hygroscopic, which is a big word with a simple meaning: it loves to absorb moisture from its environment. It's like when you drop your phone in the pool and soak it in rice as a Hail Mary to pull out the water. Rice, too, is hygroscopic.
Other tips to prevent ice cubes from sticking
For the best chance of keeping ice cubes from sticking together, place the paper bag in the back center of the freezer where it's coldest to prevent melting and refreezing. You'll want your freezer to be decently well-stocked, as full freezers stay colder better than minimally stocked ones. Since paper bags don't block freezer odors, placing them inside another container can help keep your ice cubes from taking on any unwanted tastes.
Avoid placing anything on top of the bag; the pressure from stacking can squish the ice cubes together, causing any remaining moisture to act like glue. You can also try gently shaking the bag every few hours during the first day to break up any initial bonds that might form.
One last simple trick is to sprinkle a little salt or sugar into your ice tray before freezing. This method lowers the freezing point of the water, which slows down ice formation and makes cubes less likely to meld together. Keep in mind that this might make the cubes take a bit longer to freeze, and it's only a good idea for ice you're using to in a cooler — you wouldn't want to put salty ice in a drink. Once your ice cubes are set and neatly separated, you'll be amazed at how ice can make the best grilled cheese.