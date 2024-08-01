The Trick To Keeping Ice From Stubbornly Sticking Together

If you've ever had to pull apart stuck-together ice cubes, you know it's super annoying, especially when you're trying to entertain guests. Having to hack the bag of ice apart or throw it on the ground only to end up with clunky pieces that are either too big or too small is not fun. Looking awkward at your party doing this? Even worse. Well, the problem can be solved — and surprisingly easily — by storing your ice cubes in a paper bag.

Advertisement

Brown paper bags are perfect for situations when you need a large amount of ice and a single ice cube tray isn't going to cut it. Prep your ice ahead of time with trays or a refrigerator ice maker, then empty the cubes into the paper bag and put it in the freezer. The next time you open that bag, you'll impress your guests with neatly separated ice cubes, making it easy to enjoy chilled drinks like lemonade, soda, and cocktails whenever you want to. There's no need to buy bags of ice for special occasions anymore. Just make your ice cubes in advance and keep adding to the paper bag each day until you have plenty for your party.