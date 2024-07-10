Subway's New SubKrunch Topping Is Disappointing In Multiple Ways

Subway continues to make updates to its menu by expanding a few of its offerings. On July 9, it released three new sandwiches, new and returning sauces, an exclusive variety of Doritos (Sweet and Tangy BBQ), and a new sub topping.

The new topping is called SubKrunch. It consists of fried, crunchy, savory, seasoned flakes that are meant to add flavor and texture to every bite of your sandwich. Two of the three new sandwiches feature SubKrunch: the Spicy Nacho Chicken, which has rotisserie-style chicken, green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, a new cheddar cheese sauce, creamy sriracha sauce, and SubKrunch, and the Cheesy Garlic Steak, which features steak, green peppers, red onions, SubKrunch, along with roasted garlic aioli and cheddar cheese sauce.

The other new sandwich is the Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, which is filled with rotisserie-style chicken and is topped with Monterey cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles and finished with honey mustard and barbecue sauce. The barbecue sauce, which has been absent for three years from Subway's menu, is now back as an option for sandwiches. This is the one new sandwich that doesn't include the new SubKrunch topping.

Out of all the textures Subway's sandwiches are known for, a hard crunch isn't one of them, which is why the addition of SubKrunch caught my attention. I hoped the added crunchy bits would do these sandwiches a favor, but they got soggy and lost in the sauce.