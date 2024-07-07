Here's What Sets Greek Coffee Apart From The Rest

Coffee might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Greek cuisine (Greek yogurt does tend to get all the buzz). But the Mediterranean country's rich and unique coffee culture is certainly worth sipping on.

Greek coffee is set apart from other coffee varieties by several distinct characteristics. First of all, the coffee grounds are served in the cup. This may seem counterintuitive to Americans who associate coffee grounds with the sad dregs of an office coffee pot. But it's an essential aspect of Greek coffee culture — the drink is typically sipped very slowly, so the grounds will sink to the bottom and continue to infuse the beverage with flavorful coffee deliciousness.

Another important quality of Greek coffee is that it is incredibly strong and velvety-thick. No one is drinking an extra large Dunkin' cup of this stuff. It's typically served in two- to three-ounce portions because each sip packs a punch. Lastly (and arguably most importantly), Greek coffee has a rich, frothy foam called kaimaki on top. A good amount of foam is a tell-tale sign of a high-quality beverage because it indicates the coffee has been properly brewed and not overmixed. It also adds more texture to the drink, making for a more complex sipping experience.

